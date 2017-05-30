Chris Carter's days as a starter for ...

Chris Carter's days as a starter for Yankees are very numbered

Carter, who has struggled all season, was 0-for-18 before that hit, and got charged with an error that was the result of a bad call at first base in the seventh inning of the Yankees' 7-5 loss to the Blue Jays on Friday night at Rogers Center. But with Greg Bird beginning minor-league rehab games and Tyler Austin having productive minor-league at-bats in what is essentially spring training for him, you wonder how much time Carter has left to turn things around.

