Chris Carter's days as a starter for Yankees are very numbered
Carter, who has struggled all season, was 0-for-18 before that hit, and got charged with an error that was the result of a bad call at first base in the seventh inning of the Yankees' 7-5 loss to the Blue Jays on Friday night at Rogers Center. But with Greg Bird beginning minor-league rehab games and Tyler Austin having productive minor-league at-bats in what is essentially spring training for him, you wonder how much time Carter has left to turn things around.
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|7 hr
|NYStateOfMind
|337,196
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
