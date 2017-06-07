Chase Headley's slumping but Yankees ...

Chase Headley's slumping but Yankees are sticking with him

The long-struggling third baseman fell deeper into the tailspin that is defining his fourth season with the Yankees after going 0-for-3, with a walk, while leaving three runners on base in the team's 5-4 loss to the Red Sox in The Bronx on Tuesday night. Headley, who is now batting a season-worst .225, has just one hit in his past four games, and has not recorded an extra-base hit since May 23. His most recent home run came April 19. Citing Headley's multi-week slump, manager Joe Girardi gave the 33-year-old two games off during the final weekend of May in hopes of reversing his disastrous campaign.

