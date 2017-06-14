Chase Headley is winning the Gleyber Torres fight
Chase Headley has stalled the shouts that the Yankees should promote stud prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A to play third base and force Headley to the bench. On June 6, the switch-hitting Headley was batting .225 and a solid April, in which he batted .301 with an .896 OPS, had evaporated.
