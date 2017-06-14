Chase Headley is winning the Gleyber ...

Chase Headley is winning the Gleyber Torres fight

New York Post

Chase Headley has stalled the shouts that the Yankees should promote stud prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A to play third base and force Headley to the bench. On June 6, the switch-hitting Headley was batting .225 and a solid April, in which he batted .301 with an .896 OPS, had evaporated.

Chicago, IL

