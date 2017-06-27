Charlie Sheen sells Babe Ruth's World Series ring
Also being sold is the original document that traded the legendary slugger from the Boston Red Sox to the New York Yankees. Bids for the ring have reached $600,000 on the auction site Lelands , while the contract is north of $400,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|jimi-yank
|338,023
|New York Yankees: Should CC Sabathia be re-sign...
|Jun 12
|Glad Phartss
|2
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC