Chapman shooting for return next weekend

13 hrs ago Read more: YESNetwork

The closer, who has been on the disabled list since May 13 with left rotator cuff inflammation, was in the Yankees' clubhouse Friday packing his bags, and he confirmed that the plan for him is still the same as it was Tuesday: fly to Tampa tonight, throw a simulated game at the team's minor-league complex tomorrow, then join Double-A Trenton for a rehab outing mid-week before hopefully being activated during next weekend's series in Oakland. "I'm very anxious to finish the process and get back here to start helping these guys.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YESNetwork.

