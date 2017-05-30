Bolsinger DFA'd with Liriano ready to return
Mike Bolsinger 's latest stint with the Blue Jays has come to an end after Toronto announced on Thursday afternoon that he had been designated for assignment. Bolsinger made five starts for the Blue Jays and went 0-2 with a 5.61 ERA.
