Baseball Capsules

CC Sabathia beat Rick Porcello in a matchup of Cy Young Award winners, and Chris Carter drove in four runs to lead the New York Yankees over the Boston Red Sox 8-0 Wednesday night. Sabathia has won five straight starts for the first time since April 2012.

