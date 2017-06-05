Baseball Capsules
CC Sabathia beat Rick Porcello in a matchup of Cy Young Award winners, and Chris Carter drove in four runs to lead the New York Yankees over the Boston Red Sox 8-0 Wednesday night. Sabathia has won five straight starts for the first time since April 2012.
