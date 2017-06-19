APNewsBreak: Aaron Judge invited to All-Star Home Derby

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge swings for a three-run home run off Oakland Athletics' Sean Manaea in the third inning of a baseball game Friday, June 16, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. New York Yankees' Aaron Judge swings for a three-run home run off Oakland Athletics' Sean Manaea in the third inning of a baseball game Friday, June 16, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

