Angels Notes: Mike Trout says he'd like to return by All-Star break
Mike Trout would return to center field Wednesday if his surgically repaired left thumb was sound enough to allow him play. Since that's not realistic, Trout said Tuesday he'd shoot for a return to the Angels' lineup at some point before the All-Star break July 10-13.
