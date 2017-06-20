Angels 8, Yankees 3: Losing streak reaches seven after Dellin...
And the losing streak has hit seven. A well-deserved loss, this was. Shaky starting pitching, bad defense, not enough offense, and miserable relief pitching sent the Yankees to an 8-3 loss to the Angels on Tuesday night.
