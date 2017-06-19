Alex Rodriguez hails Jennifer Lopez a...

Alex Rodriguez hails Jennifer Lopez as the 'smartest human being'

The 41-year-old former New York Yankees baseball player has been dating the brunette beauty since March this year, and he believes the 47-year-old singer is the "most impressive" female he knows because of her intelligence. Speaking to 'Extra' about his lover, the sportsman - who has daughters Ella, nine, and Natasha, 12, with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis - said: "She really is one of the most impressive and smartest human beings I have ever met."

