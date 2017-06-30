Alex Rodriguez: Dating Jennifer Lopez is 'humbling'
The 41-year-old former New York Yankees baseball player has been dating the brunette beauty since March this year, and has said the romance has made him more grounded because people assume he is her "security guard" rather than her boyfriend. Alex said: "This is one of the most humbling experiences of my life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudon County News.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|4 hr
|Paul Yanks
|338,083
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Thu
|TimePhartse
|10
|Yankees bullpen woes result in possibly worst l...
|Thu
|BullPhartse
|2
|New York Yankees: Should CC Sabathia be re-sign...
|Jun 12
|Glad Phartss
|2
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC