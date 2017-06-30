Alex Rodriguez: Dating Jennifer Lopez...

Alex Rodriguez: Dating Jennifer Lopez is 'humbling'

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Loudon County News

The 41-year-old former New York Yankees baseball player has been dating the brunette beauty since March this year, and has said the romance has made him more grounded because people assume he is her "security guard" rather than her boyfriend. Alex said: "This is one of the most humbling experiences of my life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudon County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Yankees Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 4 hr Paul Yanks 338,083
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16) Thu TimePhartse 10
News Yankees bullpen woes result in possibly worst l... Thu BullPhartse 2
News New York Yankees: Should CC Sabathia be re-sign... Jun 12 Glad Phartss 2
News World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i... Feb '17 WorthPhartzs 2
News The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16) Jan '17 FrankPharts 3
News Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Yank22 3
See all New York Yankees Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Yankees Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,202 • Total comments across all topics: 282,148,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC