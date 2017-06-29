A shot to make 'the show' - HCBL hopefuls work out for scouts

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Bucks catcher Ryan Smoot throwing to second base under the watchful eyes of a professional scout at the Hampton Collegiate Baseball League Scout Day in Westhampton Beach Tuesday. New York Yankee scout Cesar Presbott stood close by as Shelter Island Bucks catcher Ryan Smoot caught practice pitches and fired throws to second base.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Shelter Island Reporter.