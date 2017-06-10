A rising star outfield prospect shows...

A rising star outfield prospect shows how deep Yankees go 0:0

15 hrs ago

With a major league outfield that may be boxing out Jacoby Ellsbury and a Triple-A unit with Clint Frazier and Dustin Fowler, the Yankees don't need another outfielder on the scene soon. "There's times he makes this game look very, very easy at the plate," Single-A Charleston manager Patrick Osborn said of Rutherford, the Yankees' first-round pick in 2016.

Chicago, IL

