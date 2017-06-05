5 things Yankees need to do to hold off the Red Sox in AL East

The Yankees continue to be nothing short of captivating, with their thrill-ride offense that erupts at any given moment, whether it's four home runs in an inning, a feat they pulled off Saturday in Toronto, or Aaron Judge regularly hitting the ball harder than anyone since Robert Redford in "The Natural." In their last four wins they've scored 36 runs, and talk about Bronx Bombers: for the season they're averaging 5.8 runs per game at Yankee Stadium, where their 17-8 record is the second-best in the majors, just behind the Astros.

