5 things Yankees need to do to hold o...

5 things Yankees need to do to hold off the Red Sox in AL East

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

The Yankees continue to be nothing short of captivating, with their thrill-ride offense that erupts at any given moment, whether it's four home runs in an inning, a feat they pulled off Saturday in Toronto, or Aaron Judge regularly hitting the ball harder than anyone since Robert Redford in "The Natural." In their last four wins they've scored 36 runs, and talk about Bronx Bombers: for the season they're averaging 5.8 runs per game at Yankee Stadium, where their 17-8 record is the second-best in the majors, just behind the Astros.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Yankees Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 14 min Carlos 337,273
News World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i... Feb '17 WorthPhartzs 2
News The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16) Jan '17 FrankPharts 3
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16) Dec '16 Yank22 8
News Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... Dec '16 Yank22 3
News Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16) Oct '16 Michele Cotten 1
News Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Denise Klotz-Hina 1
See all New York Yankees Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Yankees Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,832 • Total comments across all topics: 281,554,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC