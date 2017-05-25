Yanks thwart A's no-hit bid, back CC'...

Yanks thwart A's no-hit bid, back CC's 9 K's

16 hrs ago

Matt Holliday broke up a no-hit bid with a long homer and CC Sabathia struck out a season-high nine batters to win his third straight start, leading the Yankees to a 3-2 victory over the Athletics on Saturday at Yankee Stadium. Holliday crushed a two-run homer in the sixth inning, the first hit recorded off of Oakland starter Jharel Cotton .

