Yanks put slumping Bird on DL; Ellsbury out with sore elbow

Yanks put slumping Bird on DL; Ellsbury out with sore elbow

Slumping first baseman Greg Bird was placed on the 10-day disabled list by the New York Yankees on Tuesday because of a bruised right ankle. Center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury also was out of the lineup against Toronto with an injury to his left elbow.

