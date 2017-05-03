Yanks put slumping Bird on DL; Ellsbury out with sore elbow
Slumping first baseman Greg Bird was placed on the 10-day disabled list by the New York Yankees on Tuesday because of a bruised right ankle. Center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury also was out of the lineup against Toronto with an injury to his left elbow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|4 hr
|YANKEES 4 LIFE
|336,271
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC