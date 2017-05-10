Yankees should thank familiar Red Sox for Aaron Hicks' turnaround
The Yankees were thankful for outfielder Chris Young when he emerged as a surprise off-the-bench masher of left-handed pitching in 2015. The red-hot outfielder Aaron Hicks turned to Young for advice as he searched for ways to overcome a brutal first year in the Bronx, Hicks said before Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Reds at Great American Ballpark.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|2 hr
|Paul Yanks
|336,430
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC