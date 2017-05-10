Yankees should thank familiar Red Sox for Aaron Hicks' turnaround

The Yankees were thankful for outfielder Chris Young when he emerged as a surprise off-the-bench masher of left-handed pitching in 2015. The red-hot outfielder Aaron Hicks turned to Young for advice as he searched for ways to overcome a brutal first year in the Bronx, Hicks said before Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Reds at Great American Ballpark.

