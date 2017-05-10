Yankees should thank familiar Red Sox...

Yankees should thank familiar Red Sox for Aaron Hicks' turnaround

11 hrs ago

The Yankees were thankful for outfielder Chris Young when he emerged as a surprise off-the-bench masher of left-handed pitching in 2015. The red-hot outfielder Aaron Hicks turned to Young for advice as he searched for ways to overcome a brutal first year in the Bronx, Hicks said before Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Reds at Great American Ballpark.

