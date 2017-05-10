Yankees put Chapman on DL with rotator cuff inflammation
Closer Aroldis Chapman was put on the 10-day disabled list by the New York Yankees on Sunday because of rotator cuff inflammation in his left shoulder. Chapman gave up a two-out RBI single by Houston's Josh Reddick in the ninth inning Friday night, shook his pitching arm and was checked by head athletic trainer Steve Donohue on the mound moments later after throwing his 22nd pitch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|30 min
|Paul Yanks
|336,541
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC