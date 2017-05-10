Yankees put Chapman on DL with rotato...

Yankees put Chapman on DL with rotator cuff inflammation

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: TheMonitor.com

Closer Aroldis Chapman was put on the 10-day disabled list by the New York Yankees on Sunday because of rotator cuff inflammation in his left shoulder. Chapman gave up a two-out RBI single by Houston's Josh Reddick in the ninth inning Friday night, shook his pitching arm and was checked by head athletic trainer Steve Donohue on the mound moments later after throwing his 22nd pitch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Yankees Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 30 min Paul Yanks 336,541
News World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i... Feb '17 WorthPhartzs 2
News The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16) Jan '17 FrankPharts 3
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16) Dec '16 Yank22 8
News Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... Dec '16 Yank22 3
News Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16) Oct '16 Michele Cotten 1
News Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Denise Klotz-Hina 1
See all New York Yankees Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Yankees Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,450 • Total comments across all topics: 281,017,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC