Yankees put Chapman on DL with rotator cuff inflammation

Closer Aroldis Chapman was put on the 10-day disabled list by the New York Yankees on Sunday because of rotator cuff inflammation in his left shoulder. Chapman gave up a two-out RBI single by Houston's Josh Reddick in the ninth inning Friday night, shook his pitching arm and was checked by head athletic trainer Steve Donohue on the mound moments later after throwing his 22nd pitch.

