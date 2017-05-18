Yankees notes: Gleyber benched, Bird progressing1 hour, 21 minutes | Yankees

Benched for not hustling out of the batter's box on Wednesday night, top Yankees prospect Gleyber Torres responded with a home run on Thursday afternoon for Class AA Trenton. Yankees notes: Gleyber benched, Bird progressing Benched for not hustling out of the batter's box on Wednesday night, top Yankees prospect Gleyber Torres responded with a home run on Thursday afternoon for Class AA Trenton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.