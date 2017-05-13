Yankees likely to play twinbill on De...

Yankees likely to play twinbill on Derek Jeter's big day

19 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

Manager Joe Girardi said he believes Saturday's game may be rained out, which likely would mean a doubleheader would be played on Sunday. The heavy rain that is due to drench the tri-state area Saturday likely will result in the Yankees playing a double-header against the Astros on Sunday at Yankee Stadium.

