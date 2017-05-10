Yankees' home runs back Sabathia in 7...

Yankees' home runs back Sabathia in 7-1 rout of Royals

The Yankees' big left-hander carried a shutout into the seventh inning Tuesday night, getting a three-run homer from Gary Sanchez and a two-run shot from Chris Carter in support, and New York went on to rout the Kansas City Royals 7-1 in the opener of their three-game series. Pitching on six days' rest, Sabathia struck out five and walked two over 6 2/3 innings to win for the first time since April 15. And the fact he got back on track in Kansas City should come as no surprise: He is 13-5 in 21 career starts there, matching the record for most wins by a visitor.

