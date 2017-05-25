Yankees' Gleyber Torres gets 1st Trip...

Yankees' Gleyber Torres gets 1st Triple-A hit in RailRiders debut

Read more: NJ.com

The top guy in the Yankees ' very deep farm system did fare well in his debut with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in Columbus on Tuesday night. In four plate appearances, Torres dropped a bloop single and worked a walk playing third base in the RailRiders' 6-3 International League loss to the Columbus Clippers.

