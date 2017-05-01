Yankees demote Bryan Mitchell, recall Luis Cessa
Before Monday's game, the Yankees optioned righthander Bryan Mitchell to Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre and recalled Luis Cessa. Mitchell was the losing pitcher in Sunday's game against Baltimore, when he played first base in between pitching the ninth and 11th innings.
