Yankees demote Bryan Mitchell, recall Luis Cessa

14 hrs ago

Before Monday's game, the Yankees optioned righthander Bryan Mitchell to Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre and recalled Luis Cessa. Mitchell was the losing pitcher in Sunday's game against Baltimore, when he played first base in between pitching the ninth and 11th innings.

