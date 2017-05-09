Yankees can't bail out CC Sabathia this time
One bad inning on the mound hasn't killed the Yankees much this season because the bats can climb out of deep holes. However, the lumber wasn't strong enough Tuesday night against the Reds at Great American Ball Park to overcome CC Sabathia's brutal second frame and the Yankees' six-game winning streak ended with a 5-3 loss in front of an announced crowd of 22,035.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|5 hr
|jimi-yank
|336,428
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC