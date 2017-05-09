Yankees can't bail out CC Sabathia this time

One bad inning on the mound hasn't killed the Yankees much this season because the bats can climb out of deep holes. However, the lumber wasn't strong enough Tuesday night against the Reds at Great American Ball Park to overcome CC Sabathia's brutal second frame and the Yankees' six-game winning streak ended with a 5-3 loss in front of an announced crowd of 22,035.

