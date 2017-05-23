Yankees among groups to boycott New York City's Puerto Rican Day Parade Yankees' boycott of Puerto Rican Day Parade in response to organizers' plan to honor freed militant Oscar Lopez Rivera Check out this story on greenfield-westallisnow.com: https://usat.ly/2rQ5UX0 The Yankees are boycotting New York's Puerto Rican Day Parade due to plans to honor freed militant Oscar Lopez Rivera. The New York Yankees joined the Fire Department of New York City and other high-profile organizations in dropping out of the Puerto Rican Day Parade in response to parade organizers' plans to honor freed militant Oscar Lopez Rivera.

