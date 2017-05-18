With Yankees' Starlin Castro surging, tragic story of Snuffy Stirnweiss lives on
You probably have to be a long-time Yankees fan to know the story of their WWII-era second baseman. Stirnweiss was just 39 in 1958 when his Newark-to-Manhattan train ran a stop signal, jumped the tracks on an open lift bridge and crashed into Newark Bay.
