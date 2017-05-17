Widener, Mateo carry Tampa to 4-1 win...

Widener, Mateo carry Tampa to 4-1 win over Florida

Jorge Mateo hit a three-run home run and had two hits, and Taylor Widener allowed just three hits over five innings as the Tampa Yankees defeated the Florida Fire Frogs 4-1 on Wednesday. Florida answered in the bottom of the inning when Omar Obregon hit an RBI single, scoring Alay Lago to get within two.

Chicago, IL

