Widener, Mateo carry Tampa to 4-1 win over Florida
Jorge Mateo hit a three-run home run and had two hits, and Taylor Widener allowed just three hits over five innings as the Tampa Yankees defeated the Florida Fire Frogs 4-1 on Wednesday. Florida answered in the bottom of the inning when Omar Obregon hit an RBI single, scoring Alay Lago to get within two.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|8 min
|the don
|336,703
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC