Why Yankees' Aaron Judge turned down playing for hometown A's
If you step on it, it's only an hour-and-a-half drive from Aaron Judge 's hometown of Linden, Calif., to Oakland. When the A's selected Judge in the 31st round of the 2010 draft, he gave serious consideration to signing with them, he said before Friday's game against Oakland at Yankee Stadium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|2 hr
|Paul Yanks
|337,052
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC