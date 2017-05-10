When will power show up for Yankees' ...

When will power show up for Yankees' Chris Carter? How much 1B will Matt Holliday play?

15 hrs ago

First baseman Chris Carter got a night off on Friday, and despite regular action during the 2017 season with Greg Bird on the disabled list, the usually powerful Carter has slumped mightily. Do the Yankees trust Carter to break out of his slump, and how often will designated hitter Matt Holliday be an option at first base? Through 22 games this season, Carter has only one home run - albeit an important one, in the form of a go-ahead three-run home run in the top of the eighth inning in an 11-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates .

