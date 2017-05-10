What's wrong with Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka? Larry Rothschild identifies issue
Across the parking lot from Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs, there was an important huddle in the visiting clubhouse at Kaufman Stadium on Tuesday afternoon. The quarterback of this play call was Yankees pitching coach Larry Rothschild, who had summoned struggling ace Masahiro Tanaka and his Japanese translator to set in motion plans for a quick fix.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|jimi-yank
|336,671
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC