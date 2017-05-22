Torres next in line of Baby Bombers?
Gleyber Torres is slated to make his Triple-A debut on Tuesday, leading to an obvious question: Could his Major League debut be too far behind? according to MLBPipeline.com, hit .273/.367/.496 with five home runs, 18 RBIs and five stolen bases in 32 games with Double-A Trenton, hitting four of those homers during a five-game stretch last week. "He's done everything at Double-A," Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said.
