The pitcher who shot through Yankees' system is showing why
At the completion of the Yankees' thrilling, 3-2 victory over the Cubs on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field, neither Brett Gardner nor Aroldis Chapman received the lineup card and a game ball from manager Joe Girardi. For when Gardner jacked that three-run blast to right field off Cubs backup closer Hector Rendon, and when Chapman threw a shutout bottom of the ninth, it was Holder who received credit for his first major-league victory after throwing a shutout eighth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|4 hr
|Paul Yanks
|336,312
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC