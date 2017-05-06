The pitcher who shot through Yankees' system is showing why

At the completion of the Yankees' thrilling, 3-2 victory over the Cubs on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field, neither Brett Gardner nor Aroldis Chapman received the lineup card and a game ball from manager Joe Girardi. For when Gardner jacked that three-run blast to right field off Cubs backup closer Hector Rendon, and when Chapman threw a shutout bottom of the ninth, it was Holder who received credit for his first major-league victory after throwing a shutout eighth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.