The pitcher who shot through Yankees'...

The pitcher who shot through Yankees' system is showing why

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

At the completion of the Yankees' thrilling, 3-2 victory over the Cubs on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field, neither Brett Gardner nor Aroldis Chapman received the lineup card and a game ball from manager Joe Girardi. For when Gardner jacked that three-run blast to right field off Cubs backup closer Hector Rendon, and when Chapman threw a shutout bottom of the ninth, it was Holder who received credit for his first major-league victory after throwing a shutout eighth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Yankees Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 4 hr Paul Yanks 336,312
News World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i... Feb '17 WorthPhartzs 2
News The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16) Jan '17 FrankPharts 3
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16) Dec '16 Yank22 8
News Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... Dec '16 Yank22 3
News Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16) Oct '16 Michele Cotten 1
News Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Denise Klotz-Hina 1
See all New York Yankees Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Yankees Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,844 • Total comments across all topics: 280,829,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC