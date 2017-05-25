Tanaka back in big way, but Yanks fall to A's
Jed Lowrie and Khris Davis punched RBI singles before Stephen Vogt slugged a two-run homer, helping the Athletics overcome Masahiro Tanaka 's career-high 13 strikeouts in a 4-1 victory over the Yankees on Friday evening at Yankee Stadium. Lowrie collected his third hit of the game in the eighth inning off Tyler Clippard , who had relieved Tanaka to face the top of the lineup.
