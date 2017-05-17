Steinbrenner will consider adding; won't deal top prospects
This Aug. 17, 2016 file photo shows New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner talking to the media at the baseball owners' meetings in Houston. Given his team's fast start after jettisoning veterans last summer, Steinbrenner will consider adding players as the trade deadline approaches in July.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|jimi-yank
|336,694
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC