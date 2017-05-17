Steinbrenner will consider adding; wo...

Steinbrenner will consider adding; won't deal top prospects

Read more: The Daily News-Record

Led by young stars Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez, the retooled Baby Bombers began Wednesday in the AL East lead at 23-13, a seven-win improvement over last year at this time. Owner Hal Steinbrenner said New York's starting pitching has been a pleasant surprise to him, and he will consider making roster additions - but will not trade top prospects.

Chicago, IL

