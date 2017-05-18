Starlin 'really lucky' after collision with Judge

Starlin Castro said that he was fortunate to walk away from a "really scary" collision with Aaron Judge in the Yankees' 5-4 loss to the Rays on Friday evening, having braced for far worse when the teammates converged on a Daniel Robertson popup in the eighth inning. Castro and Judge spilled to the turf near the bullpen mounds in right field as the ball landed foul.

