Starlin Castro helps Yankees to 11-6 win over Cubs

Castro drove in three runs against his former team, Aaron Hicks tied a career high with four hits and the New York Yankees pounded Brett Anderson and the Chicago Cubs 11-6 on Saturday night. "To come back here and hit a homer is pretty fun," Castro said.

