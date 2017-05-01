Smash hit! Judge, Gardner power Yanke...

Smash hit! Judge, Gardner power Yankees past Blue Jays 11-5

Aaron Judge hit two more home runs after destroying a flat-screen television with a long drive during batting practice, and Brett Gardner also went deep twice to power the New York Yankees past the Toronto Blue Jays 11-5 on Tuesday night. Injury substitute Aaron Hicks added a two-run shot, and Masahiro Tanaka pitched into the seventh inning to win his fourth straight start.

