Smash hit! Judge, Gardner power Yankees past Blue Jays 11-5

Aaron Judge hit two more home runs after destroying a flat-screen television with a long drive during batting practice, and Brett Gardner also went deep twice to power the New York Yankees past the Toronto Blue Jays 11-5 on Tuesday night. Injury substitute Aaron Hicks added a two-run shot, and Masahiro Tanaka pitched into the seventh inning to win his fourth straight start.

