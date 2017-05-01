Sanchez returns to RailRiders for reh...

Sanchez returns to RailRiders for rehab stint

15 hrs ago Read more: The Citizens' Voice

Nine months to the day since he played in his last Triple-A game, Gary Sanchez is slated to return to the RailRiders tonight for a short rehab stint at Lehigh Valley's Coca-Cola Park - the site of that Aug. 2 game. The 24-year-old catcher is working his way back to the Yankees after a strained right biceps put him on the disabled list April 8. Sanchez is expected to catch and serve as the RailRiders' designated hitter during the rehab assignment, the duration of which is still unclear, but not expected to last past the three-game series against the IronPigs.

Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

