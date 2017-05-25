Polo's sac fly leads Tampa to 1-0 win...

Polo's sac fly leads Tampa to 1-0 win over Jupiter

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

Tito Polo hit a sacrifice fly in the third inning, driving in Jorge Mateo with the go-ahead run, as the Tampa Yankees topped the Jupiter Hammerheads 1-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday. The Yankees swept the four-game series with the win.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Yankees Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 1 hr FuMan Chu Yanks 336,926
News World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i... Feb '17 WorthPhartzs 2
News The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16) Jan '17 FrankPharts 3
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16) Dec '16 Yank22 8
News Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... Dec '16 Yank22 3
News Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16) Oct '16 Michele Cotten 1
News Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Denise Klotz-Hina 1
See all New York Yankees Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Yankees Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,890 • Total comments across all topics: 281,294,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC