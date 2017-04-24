Orioles blow lead, rally to beat Yankees 7-4 in 11 innings
Mark Trumbo hit a go-ahead single in a three-run 11th off Bryan Mitchell, who returned to the mound after an unusual inning at first base, and the Baltimore Orioles rebounded from another blown late lead to beat the New York Yankees 7-4 Sunday. Didi Gregorius hit a two-run single off Donnie Hart with two outs in the ninth that tied the score 4-all.
