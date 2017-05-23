On concussion DL, McCann 'feels much better'

Currently on the seven-day concussion disabled list, Astros catcher Brian McCann went through a 20-minute, monitored cardio workout Monday, and says he "feels much better" than he did Saturday, when he initially reported the issue. On May 14, Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge barely clipped a 97-mph fastball, which then smashed into the left side of McCann's facemask.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.