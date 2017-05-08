No snoozing: Yankees pull all-nighter, beat Reds 10-4

Brett Gardner and Matt Holliday homered, Masahiro Tanaka won his fifth consecutive start and New York shook off a long game and a short night's sleep, beating the Cincinnati Reds 10-4 on Monday night for its sixth victory in a row. The Yankees have the best record in the majors at 21-9 and are 12 games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2015 season.

