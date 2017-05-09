New York Yankees will wear Derek Jete...

New York Yankees will wear Derek Jeter hats Sunday

Players will be wearing some special hats Sunday when the New York Yankees host the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium. The pinstriped squad will sport New Era lids during batting practice with a special Derek Jeter side patch.

