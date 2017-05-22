New York Yankees: What to do with all these prospects
Ever since the 2016 MLB trade deadline, at which time the New York Yankees traded Aroldis Chapman , Andrew Miller , and Carlos Beltran , all fans have heard is how talented and promising the team's farm system has become. Such talk has fans excited for the future to see these prospects make their major league debuts and fill in the roster spots that have previously been occupied by washed-up veterans or one-year fixes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|3 hr
|Paul Yanks
|336,815
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC