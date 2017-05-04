New York Yankees Rumors 2017: Yankees Interested In Pirates'...

The New York Yankees are red hot, but is their great start to the 2017 MLB season an aberration or the real thing? With the first month of the MLB season in the books, many teams are already in the early stages of assessing which way they are going to go in terms of being buyers or sellers by the All-Star break. Now, that being said, it is way too early for any team to throw in the towel on the 2017 MLB season, or believe that they are postseason bound.

