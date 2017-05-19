New York Yankees retire Derek Jeter's No. 2 jersey
The previous high for a non-game on YES viewers was 651,000 for the dedication of George Steinbrenner's plaque in Monument Park on September 20, 2010. "I got a chance to play for a first-class organization and in front of the greatest fans in the history of sports", Jeter said .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|31 min
|YANKEES 4 LIFE
|336,738
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC