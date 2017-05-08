New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs combin...

New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs combine for 48 strikeouts in 18-inning New York win

New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs combine for 48 strikeouts in 18-inning New York win The Yankees completed the sweep in a game that took 6 hours, 5 minutes to complete. Check out this story on mynorthwestnow.com: https://usat.ly/2plOdg5 Hicks scored on Starlin Castro's grounder in the 18th inning, and the rolling Yankees beat the Chicago Cubs 5-4 in the majors' longest interleague game ever by innings.

