Nearly 1 million tune in to watch Derek Jeter's speech
Former New York Yankee Derek Jeter waves to fans while standing with his wife Hannah Jeter during a ceremony to retire his number at Yankee Stadium in New York, Sunday, May 14, 2017. Former New York Yankee Derek Jeter waves to fans while standing with his wife Hannah Jeter during a ceremony to retire his number at Yankee Stadium in New York, Sunday, May 14, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|34 min
|Lem
|336,599
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|Feb '17
|WorthPhartzs
|2
|The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|FrankPharts
|3
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out? (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC